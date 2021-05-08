Cougars Sweep Doubleheader, Series at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. --- Harrison Hawkins hit a two-run homer in each game and finished the day with six RBI while Trey Pooser pitched seven shutout innings in game one to lead the College of Charleston to a doubleheader and series sweep of William & Mary on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Cougars won game one, 10-1, before edging the Tribe, 5-4, in the finale to complete the sweep.
LEADING OFF
Final Score (Game 1): College of Charleston 10, William & Mary 1
Final Score (Game 2): College of Charleston 5, William & Mary 4
Location: Williamsburg, Va.
Records: Charleston (21-18, 11-7 CAA), William & Mary (12-25, 9-12 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars scored twice in the first, held William & Mary scoreless until the eighth and pushed eight runs across in the final three innings in game one to clinch the series win. Charleston then battled its way to a gritty 5-4 victory in the series finale scoring three in the fifth and two in the eighth after William & Mary tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh. Ty Good then shut the door stranding the tying run on second in the eighth and pitching a perfect ninth to close out the sweep.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Hawkins continued to feast on CAA pitching going 5-for-9 with four runs scored, two doubles, two homers and six RBI in the doubleheader. The senior outfielder finished the weekend sweep 9-for-15 (.643) with seven RBI, 17 total bases and a 1.214 slugging percentage. He went 4-for-6 in game one with two doubles, a two-run homer, three runs scored and four RBI. Hawkins capped the weekend with a 1-for-3 effort in game two after walking twice and clubbing his second two-run home run of the day.
NOTABLES
· Pooser pitched a gem in game one, scattering four hits across seven shutout innings while setting a career-high with eight strikeouts.
· Landon Choboy went 3-for-5 in game one with four RBI.
· Ari Sechopoulos collected four hits and drove in two key runs in the doubleheader.
· Joseph Mershon reached five times, scored three runs and made several stellar defensive plays.
· Matt Lobeck finished the day 4-for-7 with a crucial RBI single and a run scored.
· Connor Campbell fanned four over two and one-third innings in game two.
· Zach Williams struck out three in two innings of work in game one.
· The Cougars finished the doubleheader with seven two-out RBI while batting .385 with two outs.
· Charleston’s pitching staff held the Tribe to a .179 (5-for-28) average with runners on base.
NEXT UP
The Cougars make the short trip across the peninsula on Tuesday evening for the third of four meetings with The Citadel this season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Joe Riley Park.