Cougars Sweep Doubleheader, Series at William & Mary

The Cougars scored twice in the first, held William & Mary scoreless until the eighth and pushed eight runs across in the final three innings in game one to clinch the series win. Charleston then battled its way to a gritty 5-4 victory in the series finale scoring three in the fifth and two in the eighth after William & Mary tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh. Ty Good then shut the door stranding the tying run on second in the eighth and pitching a perfect ninth to close out the sweep.