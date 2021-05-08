Deputies: Woman charged in Hilton Head nightclub shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested one woman following a shooting outside a Hilton Head nightclub.
The BSCO says Danielle Carpenter, 25, of Bluffton has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies say they first responded to a nightclub on Dunnagans Alley at 1:45 a.m. Saturday after hearing reports of a gunshot victim in the area.
When they got to the scene, deputies say they secured the area while Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue paramedics transported the victim to Hilton Head Hospital. Reports say the victim was later flown to Savannah Memorial for additional treatment.
Upon investigation, the BCSO says they learned that the victim was shot outside of a nightclub by Carpenter and that after the shooting Carpenter left in a car.
Deputies on patrol were alerted of the description of Carpenter’s vehicle and the BCSO say she was found a short time later on U.S. 278 in greater Bluffton.
A traffic stop was conducted and deputies say they were able to positively identify the driver as Carpenter.
Based on information gathered from witnesses and evidence at the scene of the shooting, the BCSO says Carpenter was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies say they found a handgun during the search of Carpenter’s vehicle and Carpenter was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Bond information was not available, and the BCSO says there is no update on the condition of the victim.
