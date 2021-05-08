Gorgeous Mother’s Day Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control this weekend, expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! With the sunshine, temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon. A great day to get outside and enjoy! Tonight will be cool and crisp once again, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s. Plenty of sunshine on Mother’s Day and warm, temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances increase next week as a slow moving cold front and an area of low pressure slowly approaches the Lowcountry. A spotty shower or storm Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, low 80 on Tuesday with an isolated shower or storm. Better chance Wednesday and Thursday with the front nearby. Highs will be much cooler those two days, only in the low to mid 70s.