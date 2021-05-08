Hanahan hosts Charleston Opera

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Opera says they will be holding a performance at the Hanahan Amphitheater.
The Opera say they are scheduled to preform “The Tragedy of Carmen”. Officials say the opera will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ticket prices currently show that students will be charged $20, General Admission will be charged $40, and a “VIP Square” will run for $200.
Organizers say this rendition of “The Tragedy of Carmen” is Brook and Constant’s dynamic adaptation of Bizet’s operatic masterpiece Carmen.
This performance will be led by a cast of singers seen on the world’s premier opera stages and will be accompanied by a live orchestra with Associate Conductor Wojciech Milewski conducting.
Officials say Director Sara Widzer’s production will be presented as a 1930s style radio drama with singers, actors, orchestra and will even feature a live Foley sound effects artist.
Food trucks and drink concessions will be available starting at 6pm.
