Hanahan hosts Charleston Opera

By Live 5 Web Staff | May 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 8:11 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Opera says they will be holding a performance at the Hanahan Amphitheater.

The Opera say they are scheduled to preform “The Tragedy of Carmen”. Officials say the opera will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ticket prices currently show that students will be charged $20, General Admission will be charged $40, and a “VIP Square” will run for $200.

Organizers say this rendition of “The Tragedy of Carmen” is Brook and Constant’s dynamic adaptation of Bizet’s operatic masterpiece Carmen.

This performance will be led by a cast of singers seen on the world’s premier opera stages and will be accompanied by a live orchestra with Associate Conductor Wojciech Milewski conducting.

Officials say Director Sara Widzer’s production will be presented as a 1930s style radio drama with singers, actors, orchestra and will even feature a live Foley sound effects artist.

Food trucks and drink concessions will be available starting at 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased directly through the opera ticketing website.

