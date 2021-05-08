Hundreds run for annual ‘Give Me Shelter Color 5K’

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people ran through Moncks Corner for a great reason Saturday morning.
Around 400 runners came out for the Carolina Youth Development Center’s annual ‘Give Me Shelter Color 5K’ on Saturday.
Proceeds go to serving over 900 children and families each year through through the center’s residences and programs.
The CYDC helps children in the foster care system, homeless and at-risk teens as well as family services.
“This is going to help all the kids and families that CYDC serves,” CYCD Director of Development Keri Scougale said. “Our organization has been around for 230 years. We help kids, children, families all in the community that need any assistance.”
This year was the fifth annual color 5k.
Scougale said the pandemic pushed the event back by a few months this year.
“Last year we did it in March and this year in May,” Scougale said. “We are enjoying the great weather and we are happy to be back out and doing events in the community.
