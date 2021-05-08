James Island, Folly Beach food pantry reopens

The James Island Outreach on Camp Road says they had to switch to a drive-thru grocery distribution during the pandemic. (Source: Photo WLOX)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 8, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 8:10 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live on James Island and Folly Beach now have an in-person food pantry option if they are in need.

The James Island Outreach on Camp Road says they had to switch to a drive-thru grocery distribution during the pandemic.

However, they now say they’re excited to re-open their “Client Choice Wellness Pantry” for those in need.

Visitors will be able to come through with a volunteer and pick out food for their families, just like at a grocery store, organizers say.

There are income requirements for clients to register, but more information can be found on the food pantry’s website.

