Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/7)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Boys Soccer
5-A
Chapin 2 Wando 1
Lexington 5 Stratford 1
4-A
James Island 3 North Myrtle Beach 0 - The Trojans move on to the Lower State finals on Tuesday where they’ll host North Augusta
3-A
Bishop England 5 Swansea 0 - The Bishops advance to the Lower State finals where they’ll host Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday.
Brookland-Cayce 4 Oceanside Collegiate 3
2-A
Andrew Jackson 3 Philip Simmons 1
1-A
Palmetto Scholars 6 Bridges Prep 0 - The Phoenix advance to the state semifinals on Tuesday
