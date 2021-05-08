Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/7)

Boys Soccer

5-A

Chapin 2 Wando 1

Lexington 5 Stratford 1

4-A

James Island 3 North Myrtle Beach 0 - The Trojans move on to the Lower State finals on Tuesday where they’ll host North Augusta

3-A

Bishop England 5 Swansea 0 - The Bishops advance to the Lower State finals where they’ll host Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday.

Brookland-Cayce 4 Oceanside Collegiate 3

2-A

Andrew Jackson 3 Philip Simmons 1

1-A

Palmetto Scholars 6 Bridges Prep 0 - The Phoenix advance to the state semifinals on Tuesday

