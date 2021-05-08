Police investigate Summerville Target shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says that there has been a shooting in a Target parking lot.
Crime scene tape has reportedly been put up around the back of a Target parking lot in Summerville.
The Target is located at 450 Azalea Square Boulevard and reports say the Summerville Police Department is on the scene.
Police say there have not been any injuries reported, nor have any suspects been arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.