RiverDogs Lose Early Lead, Fall 6-4 to Myrtle Beach

The first inning was reminiscent of the previous three games in the series as the RiverDogs went on the attack right out of the gate. Alika Williams opened the home half of the frame with a single and was joined on base by Brett Wisely, who walked. Heriberto Hernandez followed with a booming home run to left field that put the RiverDogs on top 3-0. Charleston loaded the bases with one out later in the same inning, but could not plate more runs.