RiverDogs Lose Early Lead, Fall 6-4 to Myrtle Beach

Charleston, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs took a 3-0 lead over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans just three batters into the bottom of the first inning on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. However, Myrtle Beach used a big night from Ryan Reynolds to erase that deficit and earn a 6-4 win in front of 3,097 fans.
The first inning was reminiscent of the previous three games in the series as the RiverDogs went on the attack right out of the gate. Alika Williams opened the home half of the frame with a single and was joined on base by Brett Wisely, who walked. Heriberto Hernandez followed with a booming home run to left field that put the RiverDogs on top 3-0. Charleston loaded the bases with one out later in the same inning, but could not plate more runs.
Myrtle Beach (1-3) and Reynolds took advantage over the next two innings. The designated hitter first blasted a solo home run in the second inning to put the Pelicans on the board. He then capped a four-run third inning outburst with a two-run triple that propelled Myrtle Beach to a 5-3 lead. Ed Howard and Yohendrick Pinango also drove in runs during the inning.
The Pelicans added their final run on another solo home run in the sixth inning, this time courtesy of Edmond Americaan. The RiverDogs (3-1) could not tally again until the final inning when their comeback bid fell short. Hernandez doubled with one out in the ninth and scored on an ensuing single by Logan Driscoll. With the tying run at the plate in both at bats, Bailey Reid retired Curtis Mead on a fly ball to the warning track and struck out Alexander Ovalles to end the game.
Reynolds finished 2-4 with three runs batted in and was joined by teammates Grayson Byrd and Pinango with multiple hits. Driscoll, Williams, Heranndez and Abiezel Ramirez all managed multiple hits for the RiverDogs who outhit the Pelicans 11-9 in the loss.
RiverDogs starter Taj Bradley took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits in 2.1 innings. Michael Costanzo and Trevor Brigden were outstanding in relief roles. Costanzo pitched 2.2 innings, struck out three and allowed just one hit. Brigden struck out the side in the final two innings, allowing just one baserunner.
Ballpark Fun
The RiverDogs and Boeing honored Colonel Ben Mitchell at the game on Friday night. Colonel Mitchell served 24 years in the U.S. Army in support of several campaigns including Desert Storm, 9/11 and Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2012, the Colonel sustained gunshot wounds to his leg resulting in amputation of the lower limb. He resides in Mount Pleasant and is now a member of the USA Patriots amputee softball team and teaches martial arts. The Colonel and his family were treated to an all-inclusive experience in the Segra Club during the game.
Game five of the series with Myrtle Beach is slated for Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Seth Johnson will work as the starter for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will turn to LHP D.J. Herz on the mound.