SC reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an decrease in new cases but a rise in confirmed deaths Saturday afternoon.
DHEC reported 425 new cases, up from 451 new cases reported Friday. They also reported 19 confirmed deaths on Saturday, up from Friday’s report of 2.
Saturday’s numbers also included 204 probable new cases and one probable deaths.
The newest numbers bring the state’s totals to 485,387 confirmed cases, 98,609 probable cases, 8,438 confirmed deaths and 1,148 probable deaths.
The latest report tallied the results of 19,544 tests with a percent positive of 3.4%, down from 4.0% reported Friday.
More than 7.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
