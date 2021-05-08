Smoke reported near Charleston airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing says a fire broke out on the roof of one of their buildings at Boeing South Carolina.
Large amounts of smoke were reportedly spotted near the Charleston Airport and Boeing plant.
Boeing says that the fire was isolated to one roof and it was extinguished. They say there were no injuries or aircraft damage, but they are investigating the cause of the fire.
Reports say black smoke could be seen rising from a building within the Boeing plant.
Additionally, firetrucks were reported inside the Boeing plant gates.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
