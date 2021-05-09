Bulldogs Use Long Ball in Game One of Doubleheader

Bulldogs Use Long Ball in Game One of Doubleheader
The Citadel got three home runs in the third inning of the first game of the doubleheader against Wofford. The Bulldogs dropped the first game, 11-10, before falling, 9-0, in the second game. (Source: The Citadel Baseball)
By The Citadel Athletics | May 9, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 9:50 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel got three home runs in the third inning of the first game of the doubleheader against Wofford. The Bulldogs dropped the first game, 11-10, before falling, 9-0, in the second game.

Game Information

Score: Wofford 11-9, The Citadel 10-0

Records: The Citadel (11-32, 3-20 SoCon), Wofford (30-16, 17-7 SoCon)

Location: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford wins series 3-0

Game 1

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got the offense going early as Ryan McCarthy ripped a double to right center. One the next pitch, Crosby Jones ripped a RBI double to right center.

· With two outs, Cole Simpson singled to right field to plate Jones with the second run of the inning.

· The Citadel added to the lead in the second inning after Travis Lott hustled his way for a leadoff double.

· After a sacrifice bunt from Brooks O’Brien, Jeffery Brown delivered a RBI single to right.

· Wofford tied the game in the second when Nolen Hester delivered a base-clearing double into the left-field corner.

· The Bulldogs used the long ball to get the back in a hurry in the third inning Noah Mitchell started the frame with a no-doubt shot over the trees in left field.

· Cole Simpson was hit in the back and Cam Jensen followed with a two-run shot to left.

· Tilo Skole continued the inning with a base hit and went to second on a wild pitch. O’Brien was hit by a pitch and Brown followed with a RBI single to right.

· On the next pitch, McCarthy sat back on a breaking ball and hit a three-run blast off the scoreboard in right center.

· The Terriers cut into the lead in the fourth on a RBI triple from Trey Yunger and run-scoring groundout from Jack Renwick.

· Wofford continued to cut the deficit in the sixth as they added two more runs on a groundout and a Hester RBI single.

· A pair of errors from the Bulldogs in the seventh allowed the Terriers to score two more runs.

· The Terriers took their first lead of the game in the eighth on a two-run single of the bat of Yunger.

Inside the Box Score

· The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the third inning. It tied for the highest scoring inning of the season. The Citadel also scored seven runs in the third inning in a victory over Davidson on March 13.

· The third inning saw the Bulldogs hit three home runs.

· Noah Mitchell led off the inning with a towering shot over the trees in left field. The homer was the third in the last five games.

· Cam Jensen hit the first home run of his career later in the inning, a two-run shot.

· Ryan McCarthy hit his team-leading eighth homer of the year with a three-run shot to right center.

· McCarthy finished the game 3-for-4 with a home, two doubles and three RBIs.

· Jeffery Brown delivered a pair of RBI base hits.

· Crosby Jones and Tilo Skole each added two hits.

· Jake Pilarski got the start and did not factor into the decision. The senior allowed five runs over 5.0 innings.

· Devin Beckley (1-6) took the loss after giving up four runs, two earned, our four hits over 2.2 innings.

· Clay Schwaner (5-0) allowed two hits in a shutout inning to pick up the victory.

· Dalton Rhadans (6) walked two batters in a scored frame to earn the save.

Game 2

How it Happened

· The Terriers got the offense going in the second inning with a two-run double from Matty Brown and a two-run single from Nolen Hester.

· Wofford added a pair of unearned runs in the seventh on a sacrifice bunt from John Dempsey and a RBI double from Cameron Gill.

· The Terriers pushed across three more runs in the eighth as Lawson Hill drove in a run with a single and Trey Yunger plated two more with a base hit.

Inside the Box Score

· Cameron Reeves (3-9) took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits and nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

· Elliot Carney (5-2) picked up the victory after allowing just one hit and striking out 10 in complete-game shutout.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action May 11 as they welcome the College of Charleston to Riley Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.