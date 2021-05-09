Bulldogs Use Long Ball in Game One of Doubleheader

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel got three home runs in the third inning of the first game of the doubleheader against Wofford. The Bulldogs dropped the first game, 11-10, before falling, 9-0, in the second game.
Game Information
Score: Wofford 11-9, The Citadel 10-0
Records: The Citadel (11-32, 3-20 SoCon), Wofford (30-16, 17-7 SoCon)
Location: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, South Carolina)
Series: Wofford wins series 3-0
Game 1
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs got the offense going early as Ryan McCarthy ripped a double to right center. One the next pitch, Crosby Jones ripped a RBI double to right center.
· With two outs, Cole Simpson singled to right field to plate Jones with the second run of the inning.
· The Citadel added to the lead in the second inning after Travis Lott hustled his way for a leadoff double.
· After a sacrifice bunt from Brooks O’Brien, Jeffery Brown delivered a RBI single to right.
· Wofford tied the game in the second when Nolen Hester delivered a base-clearing double into the left-field corner.
· The Bulldogs used the long ball to get the back in a hurry in the third inning Noah Mitchell started the frame with a no-doubt shot over the trees in left field.
· Cole Simpson was hit in the back and Cam Jensen followed with a two-run shot to left.
· Tilo Skole continued the inning with a base hit and went to second on a wild pitch. O’Brien was hit by a pitch and Brown followed with a RBI single to right.
· On the next pitch, McCarthy sat back on a breaking ball and hit a three-run blast off the scoreboard in right center.
· The Terriers cut into the lead in the fourth on a RBI triple from Trey Yunger and run-scoring groundout from Jack Renwick.
· Wofford continued to cut the deficit in the sixth as they added two more runs on a groundout and a Hester RBI single.
· A pair of errors from the Bulldogs in the seventh allowed the Terriers to score two more runs.
· The Terriers took their first lead of the game in the eighth on a two-run single of the bat of Yunger.
Inside the Box Score
· The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the third inning. It tied for the highest scoring inning of the season. The Citadel also scored seven runs in the third inning in a victory over Davidson on March 13.
· The third inning saw the Bulldogs hit three home runs.
· Noah Mitchell led off the inning with a towering shot over the trees in left field. The homer was the third in the last five games.
· Cam Jensen hit the first home run of his career later in the inning, a two-run shot.
· Ryan McCarthy hit his team-leading eighth homer of the year with a three-run shot to right center.
· McCarthy finished the game 3-for-4 with a home, two doubles and three RBIs.
· Jeffery Brown delivered a pair of RBI base hits.
· Crosby Jones and Tilo Skole each added two hits.
· Jake Pilarski got the start and did not factor into the decision. The senior allowed five runs over 5.0 innings.
· Devin Beckley (1-6) took the loss after giving up four runs, two earned, our four hits over 2.2 innings.
· Clay Schwaner (5-0) allowed two hits in a shutout inning to pick up the victory.
· Dalton Rhadans (6) walked two batters in a scored frame to earn the save.
Game 2
How it Happened
· The Terriers got the offense going in the second inning with a two-run double from Matty Brown and a two-run single from Nolen Hester.
· Wofford added a pair of unearned runs in the seventh on a sacrifice bunt from John Dempsey and a RBI double from Cameron Gill.
· The Terriers pushed across three more runs in the eighth as Lawson Hill drove in a run with a single and Trey Yunger plated two more with a base hit.
Inside the Box Score
· Cameron Reeves (3-9) took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits and nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
· Elliot Carney (5-2) picked up the victory after allowing just one hit and striking out 10 in complete-game shutout.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action May 11 as they welcome the College of Charleston to Riley Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.