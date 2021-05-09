Defensive Miscues Haunt RiverDogs in 5-1 Loss to Myrtle Beach

Hernandez’s fourth inning home run momentarily cut the lead in half, but Myrtle Beach widened the gap in the fifth. The inning began with an error by Alika Williams that allowed Yeison Sanchez to reach base. He then stole second and third before Jordan Nwogu joined him on the basepaths via walk. With the infield in, Pinango hit a bouncer to first baseman Jonathan Embry who quickly threw home to try and cut down the lead runner. The sliding Santana beat the tag of Luis Leon to make the score 3-1. Nwogu scored on a wild pitch and, before the frame was over, Verdugo drove in the final run of the night with a bouncer to third, scoring Pinango.