Eyster Homers Twice in South Carolina’s Saturday Loss to Mississippi State

The Bulldogs put up nine runs with the help of home runs from Rowdy Jordan, Logan Tanner and Luke Hancock. Carolina started to chip away at the Bulldog lead with an Eyster home run in the fourth. Wes Clarke belted his 18th home run of the season in the sixth, a two-run shot. Eyster then came back in the seventh and hit a three-run home run to right, making it 9-6.