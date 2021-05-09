Johns Island clinic offers Moderna vaccine

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit says they will be administering the Moderna vaccine on Johns Island.
Organizers say the clinic will be held at Haut Gap Middle School located at 1861 Bohicket Road.
The Moderna vaccine is only available to those 18 and older.
Palmetto Palace says they will be offering the second Moderna shot as well.
The clinic is scheduled to run from9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday or until organizers say supplies have run out.
It is a first come-first served event so organizers say patients don’t need to make an appointment.
