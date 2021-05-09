Martin Truex Jr. dominates at Darlington for 3rd win of year

Kurt Busch seemed like he was headed for big things at Darlington when he gave the track one of most iconic moments, finishing second here in 2003 to Ricky Craven in a side-by-side duel where he lost by 0.002 seconds. But Busch hasn’t come that close to a Darlington victory in 22 races since. His latest start ended in flames after he hit the inside wall and the liquid his car spewed caught on fire. “It’s been a rough year and this just adds to it,” said the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who was unhurt in the incident.