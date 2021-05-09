Sunny and pleasant today, big changes for next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mother’s Day will feature plenty of sunshine with high pressure in control. It will be warm, temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Big changes are on the way for next week! High pressure will remain in control on Monday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with the slight chance of a shower or storm. A cold front will approach the Lowcountry on Tuesday, isolated showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Still warm despite the activity, highs will be near 80 degrees. The front will stall nearby Wednesday and Thursday, which will bring scattered showers and clouds to our area. With the clouds and the rain, highs will only be in the upper 60s those two days which is almost 15 degrees below average. The stalled front will gradually pull away as high pressure moves in from the north on Friday, expect more sunshine with the slight chance of a shower. Slightly warmer, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 85, Low 69.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon/evening. High 87, Low 68.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. HIGH: 80, Low 63.
WEDNESDAY: Showers likely, much cooler. HIGH: 68, Low 57.
THURSDAY: Showers likely, cool. HIGH: 69, Low 59.
FRIDAY” Mostly cloudy, an isolated shower possible. HIGH: 74, LOW: 62.
