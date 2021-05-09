Yellow Jackets Rally For 9-8 Win Over Clemson

The Tigers scored five runs in the second inning, started by Bryce Teodosio’s bases-loaded walk. Two batters later, Kier Meredith belted a three-run triple, then Caden Grice lined a two-out double to score Meredith. Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to give Clemson a 6-0 lead, then the Yellow Jackets responded with seven runs in the fourth inning after the first eight batters reached base. John Anderson’s two-run homer highlighted the uprising.