Berkeley Co. superintendent finalists participate in meet-and-greet
The three finalists for the Berkeley County School District superintendent position are (L-R) Dr. Anthony Dixon, Deon Jackson and Dr. Glenda Gibson Levine. (Source: Berkeley County School District)
By Riley Bean | May 10, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 7:32 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says they are one step closer to naming a new superintendent.

Starting Monday, BCSD officials say faculty, staff and community members will have the chance to meet with each of the three finalists up for the job.

Dr. Glenda Gibson Levine will be meeting with community members at a 4 p.m. reception in the board room of the school district’s headquarters, the BCSD says.

Additionally, those interested can meet Dr. Anthony Dixon at the same time Tuesday and candidate Deon Jackson at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A new superintendent is expected to be named by the end of the month, the BCSD says.

