Berkeley Co. superintendent finalists participate in meet-and-greet

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says they are one step closer to naming a new superintendent.
Dr. Glenda Gibson Levine will be meeting with community members at a 4 p.m. reception in the board room of the school district’s headquarters, the BCSD says.
Additionally, those interested can meet Dr. Anthony Dixon at the same time Tuesday and candidate Deon Jackson at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A new superintendent is expected to be named by the end of the month, the BCSD says.
