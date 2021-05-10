Campaign urges Charleston to eat local, be kind amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Eat local and be kind.”
It’s a simple message, but one that a local group said people need to keep in mind as area businesses continue to struggle amid the pandemic.
This year marks the ninth “Eat Local” campaign that Lowcountry Local First has organized. The initiative was scrubbed last year due to the pandemic, but it’s back and now runs throughout the month of May.
The campaign aims to celebrate food that’s in season from local farmers and also encourage people to support local eateries.
Lowcountry Local First Marketing Director Jordan Amaker said people are more eager and willing to eat local this year since they haven’t been able to do so as much over the past year, but with restaurants and others struggling to fill jobs, the group added “be kind” to its messaging to remind customers to give their favorite spots a little more slack.
“The message of be kind is an important one I think so that the community knows to be patient, be ready to go out and enjoy yourself but be patient and understanding that these businesses are doing their best to give you the best experience they can,” Amaker said.
The group has an “Eat Local Challenge” to encourage people to spend more money on local food. Those who sign up can win prizes worth hundreds of dollars, including “stay-cations” and items from local vendors.
