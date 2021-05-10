Charleston County revisits future plans for new high school in Awendaw

“Charleston County School District is re-submitting the original PD (Planned Development) presented to Charleston County Government back in February 2020 with only one addition. The addition to the PD is the removal of two structures on the property upon approval of the PD and closing transaction. The details provided about the school for the PD are only specific to size, use, and structures to assure compliance with the zoning specifications. Other details included in the PD must conform with the Charleston County Zoning and Land Development Regulations Ordinance and meet all criteria.