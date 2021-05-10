Folly Beach to discuss increase in paid parking

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach is setting up their 2022 budget plans, and on the list of “must do’s” is additional paid parking.
While only 9% of parking spaces on Folly Beach are paid parking spots, Folly Beach Public Works Director Eric Lutz says the city is proposing to increase that to 36%.
Lutz says a majority of the expansion would include the streets closest to the ocean, meaning parking would expand to the rest of Arctic Avenue and dozens more spots along Ashley Avenue.
This additional income to the city is a necessary means for recouping the costs to support visitors and beach goers, Lutz says. He believes there are 10,000 to 15,000 cars coming onto the island during the summer months, but only 2,600 residents on Folly Beach.
The money from the nearly 30% increase in paid parking would go towards collecting weekend garbage beach accesses, maintaining road and beach access paths, providing EMS and more.
Lutz says if the city goes ahead with this plan, the project would take place over the next three years. The city would begin using the revenue from the additional parking to eventually build in more parking spaces on the island.
The public input session will start at 10 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.