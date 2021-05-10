Influential SC lawmakers seek Santee Cooper compromise

Influential SC lawmakers seek Santee Cooper compromise
FILE - Construction is well underway for two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, S.C. on Monday, April 9, 2012. The South Carolina House is insisting the state continue to accept offers to sale Santee Cooper, meaning the fate of a bill to overhaul the state-owned utility will go down to the wire at this year's session. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) (Source: Jeffrey Collins)
By Associated Press | May 10, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 4:55 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Six of South Carolina’s most influential lawmakers will get together soon to see if they can agree on a proposal to overhaul state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The conference committee is needed because the House and Senate passed different versions of a bill giving regulators and other more oversight of the utility.

But where they differ is the House wants to keep taking offers to sell Santee Cooper, and the Senate rejected that proposal.

The committee likely has until around the end of June to come up with a compromise that would have to be approved by both the Senate and House before it could head to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.