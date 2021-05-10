Lowcountry High School Soccer Playoff Scores - (5/10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Girls Soccer
5A
Carolina Forest 0, Wando 6 - Kaleigh Bosak broke the game open late in the first half, giving the Warriors the 1-0 lead. Wando would go on to score five goals in the second half to secure the victory.
4A
Hilton Head Island 1, James Island 4 - A very chippy battle between the Seahawks and Trojans resulted in multiple disqualifications. James Island cashed in on two Hilton Head red cards to punch its ticket to the state final.
3A
Waccamaw 0, Oceanside 4 - Two early goals by Valentina Mosquera propelled the Landsharks out in front, and they don’t look back. The Landsharks will look to win its first state title this weekend.
2A
Philip Simmons 0, St. Joseph’s 4 - The Lady Iron Horses see its season come to an end one match shy of the state title. Philip Simmons finishes the year with a 12-4 record - winning nine straight matches over the span of four weeks.
