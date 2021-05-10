Lowcountry High School Soccer Playoff Scores - (5/10)

The Oceanside Collegiate girls soccer team defeats Waccamaw 4-0 Monday to advance to the SCHSL 3A state championship match. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Justin Biegel | May 10, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 11:56 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Soccer

5A

Carolina Forest 0, Wando 6 - Kaleigh Bosak broke the game open late in the first half, giving the Warriors the 1-0 lead. Wando would go on to score five goals in the second half to secure the victory.

VIDEO: Second half surge propels Warriors to 5A title match

4A

Hilton Head Island 1, James Island 4 - A very chippy battle between the Seahawks and Trojans resulted in multiple disqualifications. James Island cashed in on two Hilton Head red cards to punch its ticket to the state final.

VIDEO: James Island survives chippy match with Hilton Head Island

3A

Waccamaw 0, Oceanside 4 - Two early goals by Valentina Mosquera propelled the Landsharks out in front, and they don’t look back. The Landsharks will look to win its first state title this weekend.

VIDEO: Oceanside blanks Waccamaw in lower state final

2A

Philip Simmons 0, St. Joseph’s 4 - The Lady Iron Horses see its season come to an end one match shy of the state title. Philip Simmons finishes the year with a 12-4 record - winning nine straight matches over the span of four weeks.

