Man accused of robbing four people at gunpoint at N. Charleston neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a man accused of robbing four people at gunpoint at a North Charleston neighborhood then claiming that police had the wrong man.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Justin Darrell Zeigler on numerous charges including four counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon during a violent crime.
He was captured late Sunday night after officers say they spotted him being chased by two of his victims, who positively identified him as the armed robber.
When officers detained Zeigler and found a gun, Zeigler claimed that someone else told him that he robbed the victims then gave him the gun.
The investigation started when a police officer was conducting patrols in the Midland Park area due to recent armed robberies and burglaries in the area when he received information of a burglary that happened at the Tri-County Mobile Home Park on Stall Road.
As the officer was responding, he saw a man chasing another man, later identified as Zeigler, on Stall Road. The officer and the other man then continued to chase Zeigler, and after a brief pursuit, the officer said he was able to detain the suspect.
Two men then approached the officer and said,”That’s him,” and thanked the officer.
A report states that the suspect told the officer that he was armed; the officer reported finding a 9mm pistol on the suspect who said someone else told him that they had robbed the two victims and then gave him the gun. Authorities said Zeigler denied any involvement in the armed robberies.
One of the victims suffered a head injury from being struck by the suspect’s pistol, a police report stated.
The victim said he and and an acquaintance were sitting in front of his friend’s trailer inside a vehicle when he spotted a man walking toward them who took out a gun and asked them for their wallets. He said his friend gave him his wallet and he tried to grab the gun from the suspect, however he was unable to grab the weapon and was struck on the side of the face.
After giving money to the suspect, who then fled on foot, the victim said he got back inside his car and followed the suspect. The other victim followed the suspect on foot.
Police also responded to the original location of the call and said they located two more victims that the suspect had robbed at gunpoint.
