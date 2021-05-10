Much cooler for the middle of the week with increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mostly cloudy and pleasant for the rest of the afternoon, temperatures will be near 80 degrees. Keep the umbrella handy through this evening as a popup shower/storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight, mild and pleasant. A similar day is on the way for Tuesday but temperatures won’t be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front will push through the area Tuesday afternoon, a few showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. The front will stall overhead Thursday and Friday. With high pressure to the north, a northwesterly wind will develop which will bring in much cooler air to the Lowcountry. High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s for those two days, about 15-20 degrees below average for this time of the year. Records could be broken, in terms of the coolest high temperature. The record lowest high temperature on Wednesday is 69 degrees (set in 1963), Thursday is 68 degrees (set in 1996). On top of the chilly temperatures, showers are likely both days as waves of low pressure ride along the stalled front. The front may be close enough to keep a few showers in the forecast on Friday, all dependent on the position of the front. High pressure gradually builds in for the weekend as temperatures warm back into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.