New Jedburg Interchange more than halfway complete

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The major interchange upgrade at Jedburg Road and I-26 is nearing completion, according to the Charleston Area Transportation Study Policy Committee.
In a committee meeting on Monday morning, the committee said the project is about 65 percent complete.
Members of the committee also said the bridge demolition, which started in early March, is about 90 percent done.
Paving and concrete work on the west side of Jedburg Road is almost done and the next phase of bridge construction is expected to begin soon. The goal of this project is to upgrade the Jedburg Interchange and make I-26 six lanes between Nexton Parkway and Jedburg Road.
Construction for this project is expected to cost $55.3 million, most of which will come from state and federal funds. The project is expected to be done in Summer 2022.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.