Parents calling for an end to mask requirement in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - About 20 parents gathered outside of the Charleston County School District office on Monday ahead of the board meeting. Parents called for masks to be optional, not required, for the remainder of the school year.
CCSD parent Jessica Zeigler called on the board to change the mask requirement today.
And, the school district isn’t the only one she was asking for answers from.
“When are we going to say the masks get to come off? And that means MUSC, when are you going to say the masks get to come off?” Zeigler said. “Because MUSC is who is advising the school board. We did not elect MUSC to make the decisions for our children and their education. Take the masks off today.”
Zeigler and other parents held signs and protested saying masks have impacted the way their kids learn.
She says even with a note from a pediatrician, her child wasn’t exempt from wearing a mask.
“My daughter has had panic attacks, she’s had nightmares about not being able to breathe because of the masks, and also it’s causing divisions among the children because some kids want to report other children if they pull their mask down for a mask break.,” Zeigler said.
Parents called for the mask requirement be dropped immediately. They were each given two minutes to speak at the beginning of the board meeting which started at 2:15 p.m.
