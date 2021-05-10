SC gas prices rise in light of pipeline cyberattack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina gas prices have risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the past week, as analysts question the impact of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.
GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina says the average price of gasoline is sitting at $2.66 per gallon Monday.
GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to price reports, the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.43 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.01 per gallon, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week and GasBuddy says national prices are averaging at $2.95 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 10.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.12 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy says.
“While average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery, all eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges. If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn’t happen by then, we’re likely to see a slight rise in gas prices, but more importantly, challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida and surrounding areas. I’m hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season. GasBuddy will continue to watch the situation and update as necessary.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.