SC reports 277 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 277 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 136 probable cases Monday.
DHEC also reported four confirmed deaths but no probable deaths.
The newest numbers bring the state’s totals to 486,090 confirmed cases, 98,842 probable cases, 8,448 confirmed deaths and 1,148 probable deaths.
Almost 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
