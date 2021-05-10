Summerville police arrest man, teen for shooting at Azalea Square

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old man and a teenager who they say is responsible for a shooting at Azalea Square this past weekend.
Authorities arrested Steven McCray Harrison Jr. of North Charleston who faces a charge of attempted murder, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and accessory before the fact.
The juvenile arrested has been identified as a 16-year-old who faces two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a weapon.
According to police, both of the suspects were taken into custody with the assistance of the United States Marshals Fugitive Taskforce and the North Charleston Police Department while in the area of Northwoods Mall on Monday.
Harrison was locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center while the teenager will be held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
Police reports state that the shooting took place in the 400 block of Azalea Square Boulevard at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Two juvenile victims were sitting in their car when police say a man and a female subject walked in front of them.
The SPD says the man then handed the female a semi-automatic handgun and she fired four or five rounds at the car.
The second-to-last bullet fired reportedly entered the car, but the driver had leaned the seat all the way back and both her and the passenger avoided being hit. The two victims drove away and police say they eventually called 911 in front of a nearby restaurant when they had escaped immediate danger.
Officers say the vehicle had a bullet entry in the lower left corner of the front passenger door window and a bullet exit on the lower right side of the driver’s door window. They also say the path of the round was through an area where the driver and passenger’s bodies would normally have been.
In the course of the investigation, police say they discovered that one of the victims had a history with the female suspect and that the victim believed her attacker was a part of the “Grape Street Crips”.
The SPD says the victim and the alleged suspects had been communicating through snapchat until one of the suspects began threatening her. The victim said she deleted her snapchat account and was not having contact with the suspects at the time of the shooting.
Both victims were taken home by their parents.
