Wrongful death suits name 2 Citadel cadets, downtown bars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The estate of a 23-year-old woman who was struck and killed in downtown Charleston filed multiple lawsuits in her death.
The lawsuits concern the death of Hannah Frances Carpenter, a Florence County woman who died after being struck while crossing King Street on Feb. 15.
The lawsuits name Citadel cadets Anthony Troiana and Miles Filippis as well as Mac’s Place and the Burns Alley Tavern and seek damages for Carpenter’s death.
The suits allege that Troiani and Filippis “began an early evening of binge drinking” on Feb. 14 at approximately 5:45 p.m. at Mac’s Place. A waitress there brought 10 beers to their table within a 30-minute span, court documents state.
At 7:44 p.m., according to the suits, the two left Mac’s Place and went to Burns Alley Tavern.
Arriving at approximately 8 p.m., they “continued their binge drinking, purchasing another six beers and seven shots of liquor,” the suits state.
The suit against the tavern claims the two cadets “appeared visibly intoxicated even to a lay observer” and had “bloodshot and glassy eyes, droopy eyelids, were swaying and stank of alcohol.”
The suits allege that after spending about two hours there, they realized they would be late for their 10:30 p.m. curfew at the military college, and left the bar at approximately 10:15 p.m. without closing their tab.
“Attempting to beat curfew, Troiani drove himself and Filippis down King Street at more than 50 mph, more than twice the posted speed limit of 25 mph,” the suits state.
Carpenter was crossing King Street at 10:22 p.m. when she was struck by the vehicle Troiani was driving, the suit states.
“Troiani and Filippis made no effort to brake before the collision,” the documents state. The suits allege that she went over the hood of the car, hit the windshield, then “flew through the air, flipping over several times and impacted the sidewalk 77 feet away.”
EMS took the victim to MUSC where she died at approximately 2 a.m.
The suit states Troiani’s blood alcohol level roughly one hour after the collision was 0.14, nearly twice the legal limit.
The suits against the two men allege wrongful death and negligence in Carpenter’s death.
The suits allege the bars were negligent in serving “an excessive amount of alcohol” and continued to serve alcoholic beverages to the two after their employees “knew or should have known they were grossly intoxicated.”
Carpenter’s estate is seeking both actual and punitive damages and a jury trial.
Charleston Police charged Troiani, 22, with felony DUI in the crash. The passenger, Filippis, was not charged in the crash, according to jail records.
Following Troiani’s arrest in February, The Citadel released the following statement on the incident:
The Citadel is saddened to learn of the collision on Sunday that resulted in the death of a person in our Charleston community. We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who perished in this unfortunate incident which is under investigation.
