Two missing infants have been located and are safe, suspect in custody after shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The two missing infants that were taken during a shooting in Savannah have been found and are safe.
A suspect is also in custody, according to police. The babies and suspect were located in the Lost Plantation neighborhood in Rincon in Effingham County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation had activated an Amber Alert on Tuesday after two infants were taken during a shooting in Savannah.
According to the Amber Alert, Lorenzo and Matteo Rodgers were abducted on Tuesday morning on the 1500 block of East 36th Street.
The Savannah Police Department said a Black female, possibly named Kathleen, may have taken the two boys. Police have not confirmed if the aforementioned Kathleen is the suspect in custody.
Officers found a female victim with gunshot wounds at the shooting scene on 36th Street Tuesday morning. She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. According to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, the victim is the mother of the two infants.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
