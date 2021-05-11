Berkeley Co. schools consider advancing students despite failing grades

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board is set to consider a plan that would allow some middle school students to advance to the next grade despite failing scores in some core classes.
Currently, students in grades six through eight have to pass English, math, social studies and science to move to the next grade in the fall. However, the proposed change would make it so that students only need to pass English and math. The change would only affect students for the current school year.
Documents filed ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting cite “the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID Pandemic” as posing significant challenges for some students.
“Despite the resilient efforts of BCSD educators, many of our students are still experiencing obstacles and uncertainty that interfere with their ability to demonstrate performance levels required for promotion to the next grade level,” a memo prepared by BCSD Interim Chief Academic and Innovation Officer Anthony Dixon said.
Right now, students can also only take two core academic classes in the content recovery summer program. However now that students would only have to pass English and math, they could take both of those classes in summer school under the new proposal.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.