Berkeley County students could see new grade promotion rules

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday night, the Berkeley County School Board is considering an exception in its rules that would help students who may be falling behind in school this year.
The district is looking to make an exception in the rules for which students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade are promoted to the next grade level.
Currently, these middle school students have to earn passing grades in all four core academic courses in order to move on.
But under the proposed exception, students would only need passing grades in English/language arts and mathematics.
Some parents say this is a good idea because the pandemic has affected their academic success, while others say it’s unfair to make special rules for passing students this year and not in previous years.
Students will still be able to take district-approved summer courses in those two subjects if they failed during the regular school year. If they pass the classes in summer content recovery, they’ll be promoted to the next grade at the end of the summer program
The BCSD board meeting starts at 5 p.m.
