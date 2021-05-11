Bucs survive weather delay to walk-off against PC in key midweek contest

CHARLESTON, S.C. - It took an 1:28 weather delay, but the time off worked in Charleston Southern’s favor as the Buccaneers utilized a late ninth inning rally capped by Tyrell Brewer’s walk-off two-run double to top visiting Presbyterian College on Tuesday night, 9-8.
CSU (15-23, 15-19 Big South) trailed 8-7 heading into the bottom of the ninth with the Bucs looking to battle back in a key Big South midweek contest at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. With lightning hitting within an eight-mile radius of the ballpark, the contest went into a delay at 7:13 p.m.
Play resumed at 8:41 p.m. on the field with CSU’s Johnny Oliveira facing off against Presbyterian (14-20, 13-15 Big South) reliever Clark Dearman (0-4). Oliveira reached base for the fifth time in the contest on a PC error to put the Bucs on the base paths. Derek Horton drew a walk to put two runners on base, while Reid Hardwick sacrificed both runners into scoring position.
Connor Aldrich followed and drew a walk to load the bases bringing up Brewer to the plate. The freshman centerfielder drew a 1-1 count from Dearman before connecting on a line drive over the PC centerfielder allowing both Oliveira and Horton to cross the plate and igniting a Buccaneer celebration in shallow left field to close out the contest.
R.J. Petit (5-4) worked a perfect ninth inning in his first relief appearance of the 2021 season as the Buccaneers utilized a season-high 10 different pitchers on the mound in the win. John Sendziak, Bradyn Kail, Hunter McIntosh, Jack Dungan, and Petit all posted scoreless outings on the day, while Kyle Sandstrom worked the first two innings in his second start of the season.
Oliveira paced the Bucs’ hitting efforts on the day with two hits, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, while Brooks Bryan and Sandstrom both scored two runs apiece.
Zacchaeus Rasberry connected on a two-run home run for the Blue Hose, while Eric Toth added a double to highlight the Blue Hose offense in the game.
PC put seven pitchers on the mound in the contest with Alex Flood drawing the start in the midweek contest. Dearman suffered the loss after entering the game in the eighth and pitching the ninth.
How They Scored
- CSU took the early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first with Bryan and Sandstrom both driving in runs before Oliveira’s two-run home run capped the frame.
- PC took one back in the second as Rasberry crossed the plate on a wild pitch to narrow the lead to 4-1.
- The Blue Hose narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the top of the third with Brody Fahr drawing a bases-loaded walk, while Jake Wyandt scored on a double play ball.
- Horton extended the CSU lead in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice fly to left scoring Sandstrom and putting the Bucs ahead 5-3.
- The Blue Hose took their first lead of the game with a three-run frame in the top of the sixth as Rasberry connected on a two-run home run to tie it up at 5-5, before Wyandt’s sacrifice fly brought home Jeremiah Boyd and gave PC the 6-5 lead.
- PC added to the lead in the seventh with Kyle Merkle and Noah Lebron both recording RBI in the frame to put the Blue Hose ahead 8-5.
- CSU narrowed it down to one run in the bottom of the seventh as Bryan scored on a bases-loaded catcher’s interference, while Hardwick’s RBI grounder scored Sandstrom to narrow the game to 8-7.
- The Bucs capped the comeback in the ninth with Brewer’s one-out two-run double scoring Oliveira and Horton to complete the win.
News & Notes
- Charleston Southern took both of the midweek contests in the 2021 season against the Blue Hose.
- The Bucs’ weather-delay game marked CSU’s first delayed game of the season.
- CSU’s 10 pitchers in the contest marked a season high for the Bucs.
- R.J. Petit’s relief outing marked his first relief appearance in the 2021 season and first since March 8, 2020 when he went four scoreless innings against Appalachian State.
- Johnny Oliveira picked up his eighth multi-hit game of the 2021 season.
- Alex Andronica recorded his fifth stolen base of the year.
- Tyrell Brewer drew a season-high three walks in the game and did not record his first official at-bat until the sixth inning.
- Oliveira became the third Buccaneer to record multiple home runs in the 2021 season joining Houston Parker and Andrew Bullock in the stat category.
- Oliveira’s home run in the first inning marked his 10th extra-base hit on the season.
- Bradyn Kail made his team-leading 18th appearance of the season.
- John Sendziak made his 15th appearance on the mound in the contest.
- The Bucs wrapped up the home portion of the 2021 season with a 10-10 mark at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark.
Up Next
Charleston Southern closes out the 2021 regular season with a key six-game road trip starting this weekend at Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium as the Buccaneers travel to Radford University. The three-game series starts Friday night at 6 p.m. and will be carried on ESPN+.