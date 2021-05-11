Bucs survive weather delay to walk-off against PC in key midweek contest

R.J. Petit (5-4) worked a perfect ninth inning in his first relief appearance of the 2021 season as the Buccaneers utilized a season-high 10 different pitchers on the mound in the win. John Sendziak, Bradyn Kail, Hunter McIntosh, Jack Dungan, and Petit all posted scoreless outings on the day, while Kyle Sandstrom worked the first two innings in his second start of the season.