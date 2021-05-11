WATCH LIVE: Charleston leaders to hold news conference on weekend violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on the city’s response to a string of violent incidents early Sunday morning that sent several people to the hospital.
Mayor John Tecklenburg and Police Chief Luther Reynolds are expected to speak. The news conference is being held at Marion Square at 2 p.m.
Police first responded to the 700 block of King Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday where a large fight was reported. Police arrested one man, 20-year-old Justin Drayton, and charged him with public disorderly conduct in connection to the fight.
At approximately 3 a.m., police said several people arrived at MUSC reporting they had been stabbed on King Street. The incident report states investigators determined the stabbing was part of the fight police stopped earlier in the evening.
One of the stabbing victims told police she was in a large group of people who were fighting when she was stabbed, but said she did not know who stabbed her.
A second stabbing victim told police she saw the first victim get stabbed multiple times and she was stabbed once.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of King Street where shots had reportedly been fired. An incident report listed five victims who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said the injuries were not life threatening and said the shooting occurred between a group of people after the fight at King and Reid Streets.
No arrests have been made so far in the stabbings or shooting.
Tecklenburg released a brief statement Monday:
I’m proud of the work our police department did to bring this dangerous situation under control, and moving forward, we will continue to ensure they have the resources and support they need to keep our city and citizens safe.
Members of Charleston City Council, other city officials and some King Street business owners were also expected to attend the news conference.
