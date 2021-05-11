City of Charleston lifts mask mandate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston voted on Tuesday to lift their mask mandate to keep in line with Gov. Henry McMaster’s order from earlier today. The city’s mandate had required people to wear masks in city buildings.
City Council continues to strongly encourage people to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines to reduce COVID transmission.
According to city officials, private businesses are still free to make their decisions on masks inside their businesses.
Earlier on Tuesday, McMaster issued an executive order that explicitly prohibits any county or local governments throughout the state from relying on prior orders or a state of emergency as the basis for a local mask mandate.
“With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available and case numbers dropping, I will not allow local governments to use the state of emergency declaration as a reason for implementing or maintaining mask mandates,” McMaster said. “Everybody knows what we need to do to stay safe – including wearing a mask if you’re at risk of exposing others – but we must move past the time of governments dictating when and where South Carolinians are required to wear a mask. Maintaining the status quo ignores all of the great progress we’ve made.”
