City of Goose Creek rescinds mask mandate

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek City Council voted on Tuesday to rescind the ordinance that mandated face coverings and social distancing within city limits.
“Tuesday’s vote passed by a count of 5-2 and nullifies Ordinance no. 20-028, which addressed the COVID19 pandemic by requiring face coverings be worn in public buildings and outside when social distancing wasn’t possible,” city officials said.
City officials said Tuesday’s vote also repeals several emergency measures that allowed City boards and commissions – including City Council – to conduct meetings electronically.
A statement by city officials stated that while wearing a face covering is no longer law in Goose Creek, city officials encourage all residents to remain vigilant, and COVID19 vaccinations are strongly recommended.
“I am proud of our response to COVID19, and I’m grateful for our residents’ patience and cooperation,” Mayor Habib said. “Like thousands of you, I have received a COVID19 vaccination and I encourage all residents to do the same. Let’s continue to make the COVID threat as small as possible for our City.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that explicitly prohibits any county or local governments throughout the state from relying on prior orders or a state of emergency as the basis for a local mask mandate.
“With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available and case numbers dropping, I will not allow local governments to use the state of emergency declaration as a reason for implementing or maintaining mask mandates,” McMaster said. “Everybody knows what we need to do to stay safe – including wearing a mask if you’re at risk of exposing others – but we must move past the time of governments dictating when and where South Carolinians are required to wear a mask. Maintaining the status quo ignores all of the great progress we’ve made.”
