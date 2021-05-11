Colleton Co. School Board meeting to find new superintendent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board say they are on the search for their next superintendent.
The school board is holding a special meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. to dive deeper into their potential candidates.
The school board says the majority of this meeting will be held in executive session, but the meeting will be recorded. It will not be livestreamed, however.
The video recording of this special meeting will be uploaded to the Colleton County School District Youtube Channel by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the school board said.
Those who wish to attend in person can do so by going to The Colleton County School Board Room, located at 500 Forest Circle in Walterboro.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control COVID-19 prevention measures, the school board says those attending the board meeting must wear a mask all times, have their temperature checked upon entry to the board room, and practice social distancing.
They say a maximum of 25 seats will be available for attendees.
