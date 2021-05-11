Crews working to contain fire at cabinet store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department urged people with breathing problems to avoid the area of a fire Tuesday at a cabinet store.
Police responded to a call at approximately 1 p.m. at the Brock Cabinets building in the 7500 block of Sandlapper Parkway off Ashley Phosphate Road.
Firefighters warned of lots of smoke in the area that could make breathing difficult for people who has asthma or other breathing issues.
No injuries have been reported.
Dorchester County EMS also responded to the scene.
Investigators will work to determine a cause of the fire once it is fully under control.
