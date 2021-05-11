Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward for information on car break-in suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to identify a person accused of multiple vehicle break-ins and Crime Stoppers says they’re willing to pay.
CPD says the culprit has been accused of breaking-in to cars in West Ashley neighborhoods along Ashley River Road and Bees Ferry Road.
Anyone with information on this case can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.
Crime Stoppers says tips can be submitted toll free at 843-554-1111 or at the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s website.
If you do not wish to be anonymous or receive a reward, then information can also be provided directly to the Charleston Police Department at 843-579-6206.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.