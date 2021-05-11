Dorchester Co. Summer Youth Program accepting applications

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say they are accepting applications from those ages 16 to 22 for the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program.
The county says the program is designed to provide Dorchester County residents ages 16 to 22 an opportunity to develop workplace readiness skills and gain experience in local government. Officials say a variety of opportunities are available within Dorchester County Government in office administration, customer service, and the field of general labor.
Program stipulations say eligible individuals must be between the ages of 16 and 22 at the time of application submission and currently enrolled in high school or college. Additionally, they must be Dorchester County residents, able to work at least 20 hours a week and attend an orientation program on June 22.
Officials say the eight-week program will begin with the June 22 orientation and ends on August 6. They also say the application deadline is at 5 p.m. on May 27 or until 100 applications have been received.
Applications can be submitted online via the county website and officials say paper applications will not be accepted.
Applicants without access to a computer may use a computer in the Dorchester County Human Resources Department located at 201 Johnston Street in St. George, officials said.
Dorchester County residents who are interested in participating in the SYEP are asked to contact the Dorchester County Human Resources Department at 843-563-0333 with any questions they might have.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.