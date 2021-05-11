Downtown shelter brings back free, community lunch program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One80 Place, a homeless shelter in downtown Charleston, is re-starting a program it had to stop because of the pandemic.
The Community Lunch Service is back up and running and giving out free, warm meals Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The shelter is located at 35 Walnut Street and organizers say anyone can come by to get the meal. Clients inside the shelter are also provided meals.
When the pandemic hit, the shelter did not have a way to give out COVID-friendly meals. Thanks to a new tool they say they can seal up meal trays and give out to-go lunches.
Anyone in the community is welcome to stop by between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays.
