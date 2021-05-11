Gas experts say there’s no need to rush to the pumps after Colonial Pipeline hack

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Colonial Pipeline works to handle a cyberattack that has put their operations on pause, many drivers are wondering if it will cause a gas shortage or impact their prices at the pump.
“Gasoline is going to start flowing here later this week,” said Patrick DeHaan, the head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy. “There’s no need to go out and fill your tanks up because gasoline is going to be available soon.”
DeHaan says that Colonial Pipeline expects to have things running again by the weekend. For now, he’s advising drivers not to panic.
“They may see slightly higher prices, but I don’t think they’re going to be shocked when they fill up,” DeHaan said. “That brings me to my next point...hopefully motorists are able to conserve gasoline, if you don’t absolutely need to travel, don’t.”
Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.
The White House said in a statement late Monday that it was monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast, and that President Joe Biden had directed federal agencies to bring their resources to bear.
Experts say you should not rush out to buy gas right now if you don’t absolutely need it. Hoarding gas could cause a shortage.
