Man gets 30 years for killing Georgetown man, dumping body in ditch

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years for killing a man then dumping his body in a ditch in Georgetown.
On Tuesday 21-year-old Theophilus Xavier Berry of Georgetown pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Ja’Quan Collins of Georgetown in 2019.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Berry pleaded guilty before the start of his trial.
According to prosecutors, in May of 2019 Berry and Collins were driving home from a mutual friend’s house.
The solicitor’s office said an altercation occurred between the two, and Berry shot the victim multiple times before dragging his body into a ditch on the side of the road.
“The victim was discovered several days later by a passing motorist who immediately called the police,” officials with the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.
The case was initially investigated as a missing person’s case.
“Almost immediately the investigation focused on Berry as a suspect because of inconsistent statements, phone records and surveillance footage,” prosecutors said. “After being questioned multiple times in this case, Berry finally admitted to deputies that he shot and killed Collins.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.