Much cooler over the next few days with showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the Lowcountry this evening bringing an unusual drop in our May temperatures along with lots of clouds and plenty of rain. Ahead of it, there will be a few showers and storms that pop up this evening. Scattered showers and storms will become likely overnight as a cold front pushes into our area. Expect a wet start out the door tomorrow morning with showers likely on and off through the day. As the cold front pushes to the south tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall from the 60s, early in the day, to the 50s by late in the afternoon. These temperatures will be about 25 degrees below average for May! Another cool day is expected on Thursday with showers possible once again. In fact, records may fall! The record lowest high temperature on Wednesday is 69 degrees (set in 1963), Thursday 68 degrees (set in 1996). After that, the weather will begin improving on Friday with sunshine and 80 degree weather returning for the weekend!