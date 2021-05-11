Pathologist: No ‘unusual or excessive interactions’ during incident involving deputies, inmate

We have had inquiries regarding the video recording of the tragic death of Mr. Sutherland. I believe in transparency, and I understand the public’s need for answers. However, the recordings have not yet been released for several reasons, including deference to the Sutherland family. Presently, the family is not ready for the public to see the recordings of the death of their loved one, and I am honoring their wishes. I support releasing the video to the public when the time is appropriate.