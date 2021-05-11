RiverDogs Come Up Short in First Road Game of Season

The lead held into the eighth inning when the Fireflies took control. Diego Hernandez opened the frame by hustling for an infield single on a routine bouncer to the second baseman. Darryl Collins promptly tied the game with a triple that glanced off the glove of Infante, who tried to make a diving catch in the gap. The RiverDogs called on right-hander Brayden Theriot to help them out of the jam, but Brady McConnell lined a 2-2 breaking ball into left field to put Columbia on top.