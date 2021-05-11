RiverDogs Come Up Short in First Road Game of Season

Columbia, SC— Walker Pennington struck out Nick Schnell with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning to close the door on a potential comeback as the Charleston RiverDogs fell to the Columbia Fireflies 4-3 on Tuesday night at Segra Park in Columbia. The Fireflies scored two runs in the eighth inning to take their first lead of the night and held on to take the opening game of the series.
The RiverDogs (4-3) used a pair of solo home runs to take a 2-0 advantage at the outset of the contest. Heriberto Hernandez hit his third home run in the last four games, a solo blast in the fourth inning, to open the scoring. Diego Infante added a solo shot of his own in the fifth inning to double the advantage.
Columbia (4-3) came back to knot the score in the bottom of the fifth. Tucker Bradley singled with one out and was joined on base by Rubendy Jaquez who worked a walk from reliever Jose Lopez. Maikel Garcia followed with a double off of the wall in center field that plated both runners.
That tie was short-lived as the RiverDogs moved back in front in the sixth. Hernandez legged out an infield single and then raced from first to third on a base hit by Curtis Mead with one out. Brett Wisely brought him in with an RBI groundout to grab a 3-2 lead.
The lead held into the eighth inning when the Fireflies took control. Diego Hernandez opened the frame by hustling for an infield single on a routine bouncer to the second baseman. Darryl Collins promptly tied the game with a triple that glanced off the glove of Infante, who tried to make a diving catch in the gap. The RiverDogs called on right-hander Brayden Theriot to help them out of the jam, but Brady McConnell lined a 2-2 breaking ball into left field to put Columbia on top.
In the final inning, the RiverDogs loaded the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch. However, Pennington retired Schnell on three pitches to end the game.
RiverDogs starting pitcher Cole Wilcox worked 4.0 scoreless innings, scattering three hits. He has opened his professional career with 8.0 scoreless frames. Hernandez was the lone player in the lineup with multiple hits.
The series resumes on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Ben Brecht (0-0, 0.00) will take the hill for the RiverDogs while Columbia will counter with RHP Matt Stil (1-0, 0.00).