SC reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control daily report on COVID-19 Tuesday included no confirmed or probable deaths attributed to the disease.
DHEC reported a total of 192 confirmed new cases and 95 probable new cases.
The newest numbers bring the state’s totals to 486,282 confirmed cases, 98,937 probable cases, 8,448 confirmed deaths and 1,148 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s report tallied the results of 10,202 tests, which showed a percent positive rate of 4.1%.
More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
